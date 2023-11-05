Pakistan: FIA arrests two persons over fake travel papers at Karachi airport

Karachi [Pakistan], November 5 : Following the retrieval of forged travel documents, two people were arrested by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration at the Karachi airport, ARY News reported on Sunday.

"The accused went to Saudi Arabia for the Umra pilgrimage," Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said.

"They tried to travel to Bosnia on fake documents," it added.

The agency stated that the two people arrived in Pakistan by international flight.

"Arrested men Zain ul Abideen and Mohammad Akhtar arrived in Pakistan by international flight," the FIA said, according to ARY News.

According to FIA sources, the suspects were also involved in passport tampering and tore papers stamped with fictitious visas.

"They had got the visa from an agent based in Saudi Arabia," FIA highlighted, adding, "During search the FIA found two air tickets of Bosnia from mobile phones of the accused."

"The two suspects have been shifted to the FIA's anti-human trafficking circle, Karachi for further investigation," FIA officials stated, as per an ARY News report.

Further details are awaited as the investigation of the case is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor