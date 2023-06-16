Pakistan government announces petrol, diesel prices will remain unchanged

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 16 : Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced to keep the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

Ishaq Dar said that the prices of petrol and diesel will remain unchanged. The decision to keep the petroleum products prices unchanged is taken in view of international rates, according to ARY News.

Earlier, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the petrol prices will be reduced further before the budget 2023-24. He said the that International Monetary Fund (IMF) has no issues with targeted subsidies.

The Pakistan government on May 31, reduced the prices of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products for 15 days. He announced the reduction in petrol price by Rs 8 per liter, diesel price by Rs 5 per liter and light diesel by Rs 5 for the next 15 days.

The new price of petrol was reduced from Rs 270 to Rs 262 per liter, diesel from Rs 258 to Rs 253 per liter and light diesel from Rs 152 to Rs 147 per liter. No changes were made in the kerosene price which is stable at Rs 164.70 per liter. The new prices of petroleum prices came into effect from June 1.

It was the third consecutive reduction in petroleum products prices in Pakistan since April, as per ARY News.

