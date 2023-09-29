Pakistan: Heavy exchange of fire resumes between two groups of Mengal tribe in Balochistan's Wadh

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 29 : A heavy exchange of firing resumed on Thursday between two rival groups of the Mengal tribe in Wadh town of Khuzdar district in Pakistan's Balochistan, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

The traffic on the Quetta-Karachi National Highway was suspended due to the exchange of firing as the men from both groups were positioned in their trenches on opposite sides of the road, according to The Express Tribune report.

The exchange of fire continued between the men, who were waiting in trenches for more than one and a half months after a ceasefire negotiated by Nawab Aslam Raisani, the chief of Sarawan tribes and other tribal leaders, The Express Tribune reported.

At least three men and several others were injured due to the clashes that began between the two groups in July this year. According to sources, firing intensified on Thursday morning as men were making use of heavy weapons, firing rockets and mortar shells at each other's positions, the report said.

An official in Wadh on the phone confirmed that there was a heavy exchange of fire in the town and its surrounding areas. He said, "We are hearing explosions of rockets and mortar shells landing in different areas."

An official said, "We have closed the road to avoid any incident of firing," adding that motorists and pedestrians were asked to avoid travelling until further orders.

According to officials, security forces and tribal elders were making efforts for the two groups to reach a ceasefire again, The Express Tribune reported.

On Wednesday, hundreds of workers and supporters of the Baloch­istan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) in various parts of Balochistan held protests and carried out marches in response to the party's call, raising concerns regarding the tense situation in Wadh, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

BNP-M supporters gathered outside the Quetta Press Club with party flags, signs, and banners displaying their demands and raising concerns regarding the Wadh situation. Earlier, BNP-M supporters marched along various streets in Quetta.

BNP-M’s Secretary General, Waja Jahanzeb Baloch, along with former federal minister Agha Hassan Baloch, Ghulam Nabi Marri, and other leaders led the protest march, according to Dawn report. The participants in the march criticised the government and local administration in Khuzdar.

While addressing the rallies, BNP-M leaders raised concerns regarding the Wadh situation. They held the government responsible for not responding to the actions of the armed forces which resulted in the displacement of families.

The leaders said that the government was planning to launch an operation in Wadh similar to Dera Bugti. The rallies were held in Khuzdar, Kal­at, Noshki, Lasbela, Sibi, Dera Murad Jamali, Panj­gur, Turbat, Kohlu and Loralai.

