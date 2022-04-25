Pakistan: Imran Khan likely to address Multan rally on May 10

Former Pakistan Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday announced that Imran Khan will address a public rally in Multan on May 10.

Qureshi, while addressing the rally of PTI workers at Multan's Babar Chowk on Sunday, asked the political workers of Multan to start preparations for welcoming Imran Khan on May 10, ARY News reported.

During his address, Qureshi also reiterated that a conspiracy was hatched to topple the PTI government and imposed the corrupt politicians.

He said that another conspiracy is being hatched against Imran Khan to disqualify him by the election commission besides banning the political party, ARY News reported.

He announced that the PTI political committee has decided to stage protests outside the election commission offices, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, in a Tweet, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also informed about the protests and said that a meeting of the party's political committee was held on Sunday wherein issues pertaining to the ECP were deliberated upon.

He accused the CEC of being "partisan and dishonest" and said that a declaration to de-seat the PTI's dissident assembly members had still not been issued by the ECP.

"In this connection, the PTI will hold a protest in front of the ECP offices across the country on Tuesday against the behaviour of the election commissioner," Chaudhry said.

Days ago, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had asked the CEC to tender resignation, saying the party believed him to be "biased". Addressing a press conference at his Bani Gala residence, Imran had said the PTI did not trust the CEC, alleging all his decisions were against the party.

( With inputs from ANI )

