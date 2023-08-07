Pakistan: Imran Khan's life is in "danger", claims PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 7 : Claming Imran Khan's life is in "danger," Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the former prime minister was not even being provided meals by the jail adminstration, according to ARY News.

Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on August 5, soon after he was found guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in prison. Later, he was shifted to Attock jail.

Qureshi said that the court directed to keep the PTI chief at the Adiala Jail but he was shifted to the Attock Jail. He added that there are lack of facilities at the Attock Jail where B Class facilities are not provided.

He criticised that a former premier was imprisoned in C Class prison cell. Qureshi claimed that the lawyers were not given access to the PTI chief in jail. He added that they cannot file an appeal for the PTI chief’s release without having his signature on the power of attorney.

He claimed that the PTI chief Imran Khan's life is in danger and the jail authorities are not even providing meals to him, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Qureshi also criticised that the PTI chief was not taken to the Poly Clinic’s medical board for his medical examination which was a mandatory right of each inmate and the responsibility of the jail administration. He further demanded the judiciary to take notice as the PTI chief’s life is in "danger."

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking the shifting of party chairman Imran Khan from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail.

PTI, in the petition, claimed that given his "education, habits, and social and political status," Imran Khan should have access to better or A-class facilities inside the prison.

PTI filed the petition after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on August 5 after a district and sessions court in the federal capital convicted him for corrupt practices in connection with the Toshakhana case.

Khan's lawyer Naeem Haider Panjotha filed the petition. In the petition, Panjotha said that the PTI chairman was being kept in a "small cell of 9 x 11 feet". The petitioner requested that Imran Khan's legal team, personal physician and family members be allowed to meet him.

It said that Dr Faisal Sultan has been Imran Khan's physician for the past 25 years and is aware of the medical history of the petitioner, Geo News reported.

