Pakistan in turmoil today, unemployment is common: Jamaat-e-Islami chief

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 27 : Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami-Siraj-ul-Haq has said that Pakistan is in turmoil today and there is no peace and justice in the country, according to Pakistan vernacular media Daily Dunya.

Daily Dunya is an Urdu daily newspaper from Pakistan.

As per Daily Dunya, the Jamaat-e-Islami chief said unemployment is common in Pakistan. Total of 11 crore people are forced to live below the poverty line, and seven crore youth are unemployed.

He said that today, there is no justice in the courts, and there is no quality education in educational institutions. He said that all this is happening today because of the party-changing group. The party-changing group is sometimes imposed on the country in the form of PTI and sometimes as PDM. These people have destroyed Pakistan.

He said that the country will not progress by blaming each other. The fight of PTI and PDM is not for the development of the country, the fight of all these ministers is for their own interests.

According to Daily Dunya, the Jamaat-e-Islami chief said that people ask him why you don't have a bulletproof vehicle, so I say that 22 crore people in the country are insecure, how can we travel in a bulletproof vehicle?

He said, "I ask the establishment in Islamabad, why are they repeatedly imposing political dead bodies like Shahbaz Sharif, Zardari, and Imran Khan on the country? How long do you want to keep these political dead bodies alive with artificial oxygen? I want to say that the Supreme Court and the establishment should stop supporting these people. The people should be empowered through transparent elections to bring their own representative government."

Meanwhile, The Express Tribune recently reported that Pakistan's economic growth rate plummeted to 0.3 per cent in the outgoing fiscal year due to severe restrictions imposed on imports in an effort to avoid sovereign default, leaving the industrial sector crippled with spillovers on the services sector.

The 0.29 per cent growth rate is the lowest increase in the national output in the past four years exposing the mismanagement of the economy that is highly insufficient to meet the needs of 250 million people.

