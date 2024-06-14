Pakistan issues 509 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit country for Maharaja Ranjeet Singh's death anniversary

New Delhi [India], June 14 : Pakistan has issued 509 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend Maharaja Ranjeet Singh's death anniversary, scheduled to be held in Pakistan from June 21-30.

The Pakistan High Commission in India said in a press release said, "On the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 509 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the annual anniversary scheduled to be held in Pakistan from 21-30 June 2024."

Maharaja Ranjeet Singh was the first king of the Sikh empire in the 19th century. He is popularly known as 'Sher-e-Punjab.'

Extending his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims, Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires, Saad Ahmad Warraich, underscored Pakistan's continued commitment to extend all possible facilitation to the pilgrims.

The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974.

Every year, a large number of Indian pilgrims visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions.

Earlier this month, Pakistan issued 962 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to facilitate their participation in the annual festival to be held on the eve of the 'martyrdom day' of Guru Arjan Dev. The festival is being held in Pakistan from June 8-17, 2024, according to an official press release.

In April, Pakistan issued 2,843 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India, allowing them to participate in the annual Baisakhi festival which took place in Pakistan from April 13 to April 22.

Earlier in 2023, The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 215 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled on the eve of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev Jee to be held in Pakistan from June 8-17, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor