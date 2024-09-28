Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami announces protest against govt's failure to implement Rawalpindi agreement

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 28 : The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced protests on major highways across Pakistan against the government's failure to implement the Rawalpindi Agreement, ARY News reported.

The party's announcement came after JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman made the statement. During an emergency meeting at Mansoorah, attended by JI leadership from central and provincial cities online, JI Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman slammed the government for taking "cosmetic measures" in the past 45 days, according to ARY News report.

He said that JI rejects the superficial steps and announced that the party will hold sit-ins on key highways on September 29. Rehman called for immediate relief in electricity bills for the entire country and urged the government to implement uniform tariffs on the basis of the actual cost of production.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman demanded practical actions regarding Independent Power Producers (IPPs) agreements, instead of mere public statements, according to ARY News report.

Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Amir announced nationwide sit-ins starting from September 29 to demand a reduction in electricity prices.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, the JI chief Hafiz Muhammad Naeem said that the ongoing 'Haq Do Awam Ko' movement, aimed at providing relief to the public, especially on the rising electricity bills.

Hafiz Muhammad Naeem said that the party had previously held a 14-day sit-in in Rawalpindi and a shutterdown strike across the nation, which he stressed was well organised in the history of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced the next phase of movement as the deadline regarding the Pakistani government's written agreement with JI, pledging to address their demands within 45 days, has now passed.

The sit-ins will be held on major highways in Pakistan. Furthermore, JI plans to express solidarity with the people of Palestine and Lebanon from October 1-7. Following this, the movement will transition into a resistance campaign.

