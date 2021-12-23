Pakistan logs 359 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Pakistan reported 359 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the country's National Command and Operation Centre said on Thursday.

According to the NCOC, at least two people have been died due to the coronavirus infection.

"Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,564 Positive Cases: 359 Positivity %: 0.77% Deaths : 2 Patients on Critical Care: 666," the NCOC said in a tweet.

Meanwhile over 30 suspected cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 were reported in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Tuesday, as per local media.

According to The Express Tribune, the provincial government imposed a 15-day lockdown in Kech district to cease a surge in COVID-19 cases. The notification issued in this regard stated that all shops and markets, except for essential services, will remain closed in the district.

( With inputs from ANI )

