Pakistan: Man arrested for assaulting Afghan child

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], July 4 : A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a five-year-old Afghan child on Monday in the Togh Lalma area, reported Dawn.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yousuf Jan and Station House Officer (SHO) Islamuddin led an action in which the culprit, Naveed Khan of Mohmand tribal district, was arrested.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

According to the officials, the child was abused in the Togh Lalma area in the jurisdiction of Mohammad Riaz police station.

Zulfiqar, the victim's father, Samiullah, reported to the police that his son came home crying and complained that a man he could identify took him to fields and abused him, according to Dawn.

"The victim and the accused were taken to the KDA Teaching Hospital for medical examination, and the tests confirmed the child was assaulted," DSP Yousuf Jan said, reported Dawn.

He further said that the accused was booked under the Child Protection Act.

Whereas, earlier, the Hangu police on Monday arrested two thieves for breaking into a shop and looting money, where they recovered Rs 162,000 cash from them.

City police station SHO Fayaz Khan said the police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) on the complaint of a shopkeeper of a market located on Samana Road where he mentioned that last week as he came to his shop in the morning, the locks of his shop were broken and all money was stolen, according to Dawn.

Moreover, he said Mohammad Waseem and Hafeezur Rehman were also arrested in separate raids.

