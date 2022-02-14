Pakistan: Milk prices in Karachi may go up by PKR 60 per litre amid rampant inflation

Amid soaring prices and Pakistan's economic woes, milk prices in Karachi is likely to shoot up by PKR 60 per litre.

Shakir Umar Gujjar, President of Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association (DCFA) wrote a letter to Imran Khan saying that the milk prices can jack up to PKR 60 in Karachi if the federal government did not withdraw 17pc sales tax.

Last week, representatives of the farmers also held a series of meetings with the government authorities to protest a 17 per cent general sales tax on farm produce.

Milk is currently being sold at PKR 140 in Karachi contrary to the price list set by Commissioner Karachi's office according to which milk price per litre is PKR 120.

On August 12, 2021, the Sindh High Court had directed Commissioner Karachi to fix the milk price and warned of contempt of court proceedings if the milk price would not be fixed within a month.

Pakistan's problem with inflation continues as it has reached a two-year high of 12.96 per cent thereby giving further problems to the Imran Khan government.

This inflation trend is here to stay at an average rate of around 10 per cent consistently for the last six months after it reached a two-year high of 12.96 per cent.

Food inflation in urban areas is at around 14 per cent, whereas in rural areas it is slightly lower. With a 12 per cent rise in food prices, prices of non-perishable food items surged by 13.7 per cent, while those of perishable stuff slid by around 7 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

