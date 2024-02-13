Pakistan: No headway in PML-N, PPP talks for Punjab provincial government formation

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 13 : Members of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) struggle with internal differences in government formation talks in Punjab's new provincial government alongside the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), as reported by Samaa TV.

However, some members advocate for joining the coalition and others voice strong opposition.

As the general elections in Pakistan concluded on February 8, discussions about government formation have intensified, particularly within the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Samaa TV reported.

Reportedly, a recent Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting, chaired by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, saw passionate arguments from both sides.

During the meeting, some members, particularly those from Punjab, expressed support for entering the provincial government and negotiating terms that benefit the PPP, stressing that this could be crucial for the party's revival in the province.

However, others vehemently opposed any alliance with the PML-N, Samaa TV reported.

Moreover, they viewed the party's recent majority as questionable and advocated for staying in opposition at the federal level.

This faction of members suggested that such a stance would strengthen the PPP's position and hold the government accountable.

According to the sources, some members of the CEC stressed that the PPP should engage in negotiations with the Punjab government on its own terms.

They further stated that for the PPP to regain its stand, strategic positioning within the provincial government is needed, as reported by Samaa TV.

However, there were dissenting voices asserting that any collaboration with the PML-N should be avoided.

During the session, Asif Zardari departed after a brief 20 minutes, leaving Bilawal Bhutto to convey the party's stance.

Later, Bilawal acknowledged the reservations PPP had regarding the election processes in both 2013 and 2018 but affirmed acceptance of the recent election results.

Bilawal Bhutto emphasised that not all members could express their opinions fully during the meeting, indicating that discussions would resume the following day, according to Samaa TV.

Moreover, the second round of the PPP Central Executive Committee meeting is scheduled for today.

