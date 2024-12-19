Pakistan: Peshawar court extends protective bail of Imran Khan's wife until January 16

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], December 19 : The Peshawar High Court has extended the protective bail of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, until January 16. The court has also exempted Imran Khan's wife from appearing in court, The Express Tribune reported.

The two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court, consisting of Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmad heard the case. Bushra Bibi's lawyer Alam Khan Adeenzai, Additional Attorney General Sanaullah, NAB Special Deputy Prosecutor General Mohammad Ali, and Additional Advocate General Inamullah appeared during the court hearing.

During the hearing, Adeenzai said that Bushra Bibi could not appear in court as she had a hearing for the Toshakhana case in Islamabad, The Express Tribune reported. The lawyer said that they had filed a request for exemption from appearing in court.

In the court hearing, the AAG said that two cases were being considered today. In the first case, they had submitted the report and the court was willing to discuss its admissibility. Previously, the court stated that the discussion should first focus on whether the case was admissible.

Special Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Mohammad Ali said the bureau had given a report about three cases against the petitioner. The court accepted Bushra Bibi's request for exemption from appearing in court and extended her protective bail until January 16 and adjourned the hearing.

Last week, Islamabad District and Sessions Court has extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case 2.0 case until January 7, The Express Tribune reported.

The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad extended the interim bails of Imran Khan and his wife in the case until January 7 and adjourned the hearing. Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Mujoka conducted the hearing of bail petitions.

In the court hearing, junior lawyers appeared on behalf of the accused. The junior lawyer said that the senior lawyer was busy with another case in Central Jail Adiala and could not attend the court hearing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor