Pakistan: PTI leader calls for end to ‘propaganda’ against party, demands fair elections

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 30 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser on Saturday called for an end to ongoing “propaganda” against his party, urging “powerful quarters” to ensure free and fair elections in the country, Dawn reported.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

Qaiser, in a video statement, said, “The one-sided propaganda underway against the party and Imran Khan at this time, what do those in power and the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) group think? Do they think they can eliminate the PTI through such propaganda?"

“It is their misunderstanding. The more negative propaganda they are doing, the more the PTI is becoming popular,” he said, criticising the incumbent government, according to Dawn.

Qaiser said, “Show us one sector in which we can say the PDM has shown [good] performance. These 14 months were the worst disaster that is why I want to say to the powerful sectors to have mercy on this country and ensure fair and free elections within constitutional provisions to save it from any harm.”

He said there were “illegal and unlawful” crackdowns underway against the PTI and it was being deprived of its constitutional right to freedom of expression and political activity within the law.

“Every day there are raids on the homes of our workers and senior leaders. There are stories from all over the province (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) how the sanctity of houses is being besmirched, which from every angle is against the law and the Constitution,” he added, according to Dawn.

The PTI leader complained further that the law was being misused, adding that the rule of law was important if the country’s rulers wanted it to progress.

“What crime has the PTI committed for which it is being deprived of its constitutional right and protection?” Qaiser said, asking whether the alleged ploy to keep the party out of the upcoming elections would bring stability to the country.

He said it was the right of the people to bring a party into power or force it out, adding that only the nation would decide whether to bring the PTI chairman back to power or someone else, according to Dawn.

