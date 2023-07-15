Pakistan: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary congratulates India on Chandrayaan-3 launch

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 15 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Pakistan's former Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary has congratulated India and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary wrote, "Congratulations to Indian space and Science community on the launch of #Chandrayan3 wishing you all the best."

Chandrayaan-3 mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Friday. The mission comes four years after an earlier attempt ended in failure.

Notably, Pakistan's then Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary who is now congratulating India on the success of the Chandrayaan - 3, tried to taunt India in 2019, when the Chandrayaan-2 was launched and was unfortunately an unsuccessful mission.

"Dear Endia; instead of wasting money on insane missions as of Chandrayyan concentrate on poverty within, your approach on #Kashmir II be another Chandrayyan just price tag ll be far bigger," Fawad wrote in a series of tweets back in 2019, which are now deleted.

"Endia only way now you can reach moon is through Bollywood,another 100 crore and you guys ll be on the moon. you failed when instead of scientists you relied on Jotshi and delayed the mission, Come out of hatred for other communities," he wrote in another tweet in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successfully launching Chandrayaan-3 into orbit and for scripting "a new chapter in India's space odyssey".

"Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!" PM Modi tweeted.

GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle lifted off successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota as per the scheduled launch time.

The journey from Earth to the moon for the spacecraft is estimated to take about a month and the landing is expected on August 23. Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days. One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth.

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country after US, China, and Russia, to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country’s abilities for safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.

