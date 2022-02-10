Pakistan: Punjab cops banned from using TikTok
Police in Pakistan's Punjab province have been banned from posting on TikTok, a Chinese short-video app, local media reported.
The Punjab police department has barred all cops from using TikTok during duty hours, ARY News reported.
The police department has warned that if a video of any officer goes viral on a social media app, strict departmental action will be taken.
The new rules were communicated in a letter issued by AIG Operations to all RPOs, ARY News reported.
According to the letter, posting videos on the social media app TikTok and going viral presents a negative image of the department.
The Pakistani media reported that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had several times placed a ban on Chinese short-video app in the country.
The first time TikTok was banned in Pakistan was in October 2020, However, the ban was lifted 10-day later after the company assured that it would block accounts "spreading obscenity".
