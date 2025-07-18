Pakistan: Rain emergency declared in Punjab province after 63 people killed in past 24 hours

Islamabad, July 18 At least 63 more people have died in the last 24 hours in Pakistan's Punjab province, marking the deadliest day of the current monsoon season in the province to date, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) detailed on Friday.

A rain emergency was declared in Punjab on Thursday, while army troops joined rescue operations following flooding in low-lying areas, as torrential monsoon rains ravaged the province. Rawalpindi city experienced a heavy downpour, triggering a flash flood in Nullah Leh, which claimed two lives.

The Rawalpindi administration announced a public holiday to ensure people remain indoors, as the meteorological department forecast continued heavy rainfall until Friday. According to officials, rescue operations have been initiated across the district.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) reported that Rawalpindi was hit by more than 250 mm of rainfall. The areas that received maximum rainfall in the city include Chaklala with 239 mm, followed by Gawalmandi with 235 mm, New Katarian with 220 mm, and Pir Wadhai with 200 mm.

Several areas were inundated, including Pir Wadhai, Tench Bhata, Ariya Mohalla, Dhok Syedan, Qureshiabad, Garja Road, Dhamial, Chakri, Adiala Road, Nadeem Colony, and Javed Colony, local media reported. Residents said that water entered the houses in these localities, damaging household items, furniture, and vehicles.

"Residents of vulnerable areas should prepare emergency kits with food, water, and essential medicines for three to five days in case of an emergency," Pakistan's NDMA said in an alert.

Over 180 people have lost their lives till now, including 70 children, and over 500 have been injured since June 26, Pakistan’s leading daily, The Express Tribune reported while quoting figures from the NDMA.

"Current weather conditions pose a serious threat to human life, particularly among those who enter standing or flowing water. The water level in rivers, canals, and reservoirs is significantly high, and swimming or boating in these areas could result in fatal incidents," said a spokesperson of the Punjab Home Department.

In Punjab province, 44 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents on Wednesday due to collapsed roofs and electrocution, while 16 fatalities were reported in Balochistan from similar rain-induced disasters.

The highest number of casualties in the Punjab province was reportedly recorded in Lahore, Okara, Faisalabad, and surrounding districts, where structural collapses and electrocution were cited as the leading causes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor