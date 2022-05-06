Pakistan reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

Pakistan reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the country's ministry of health said on Friday.

The tally of infected people increased to 1,528,654 after adding the new cases, according to data released by the ministry, reported Xinhua.

A total of 30,372 people died from COVID-19 in Pakistan, with no deaths recorded on Thursday.

On Thursday, 5,305 tests for COVID-19 were conducted while the positivity rate stood at 0.56 per cent, as per the news agency.

Currently, there are 101 active cases who are in critical condition in the South Asian country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor