Pakistan reports 796 new COVID-19 cases, 10 fatalities in past 24 hours

Pakistan reported 796 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

With the addition of new infections, the total cases reported in the country so far reached 1,513,503, including 29,749 active cases, Xinhua reported citing NCOC.

Of the total active cases, 842 patients are in critical condition. As many as 1,453,496 people have recovered from the virus so far.

However, with the addition of 10 fatalities, the death toll in the country has mounted to 30,258.

With 37,785 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, a positivity rate of 2.10 per cent was recorded, according to NCOC.

Pakistan's southern Sindh remains the most affected region with 569,637 COVID infections reported so far, followed by the eastern Punjab province with 502,455 cases, Xinhua reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor