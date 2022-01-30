Pakistan sacks cops for making 'blasphemous post'

Two policemen were sacked in Pakistan's Punjab province over posting 'blasphemous' remarks on their Facebook pages, according to a media report.

The Attock police in Punjab province on Saturday sacked two policemen for allegedly posting blasphemous and derogatory remarks against a companion of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on their Facebook pages, reported Dawn.

The Attock city police registered a case against the policemen under Section 298-A and started an investigation following an outcry on social media.

Shoaib Mehmood, Attock DPO, removed the two from service after they were found guilty in a departmental inquiry.

It came as Pakistan reported a total of 1,415 cases of blasphemy in the country since 1947, a think tank, Centre for Research and Security Studies, said on Tuesday. According to the think tank report, a total of 18 women and 71 men were extra-judicially killed over blasphemy from 1947 to 2021. However, as per the think tank, the actual number of cases is believed to be higher as not all cases are reported, according to Dawn.

"The actual number is believed to be higher because not all blasphemy cases get reported in the press," the report said, adding more than 70 per cent of the accused were reported from Punjab.

( With inputs from ANI )

