Pakistan: Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi ahead of SCO Meeting

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], October 12 : The Pakistan Punjab government has imposed Section 144 in Rawalpindi till October 17 to maintain the law and order situation during the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Geo TV reported.

Section 144 of Pakistan deals with government exercising powetrs to prohibit all kinds of political assemblies, gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, demonstrations and similar activities for a specific time period.

The section will remain imposed for a week, from October 10 to 17 in Rawalpindi.

The SCO Meetings are scheduled to be held in Pakistani cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a permanent intergovernmental international organization established on June 15, 2001 in Shanghai, China.

Key goals of the SCO include strengthening mutual trust between the Member States, encouraging cooperation in areas like trade, economy, science and technology, and jointly ensure and maintain peace, security and stability in the region.

Member countries of SCO include countries such as India, Iran, China, Pakistan and Russia. It has various other signficant dialogue partners such as Bahrain, Egypt, Qatar, Maldives, Myanmar, UAE and Sri Lanka.

India will be represented by External Affairs Minister Jaishankar during the summit in Pakistan.

Pakistan government is upping the ante as the country prepares for the global meet seeing representations from across the global south.

Various other stringent measures have been put in place to ensure the meetings are held smoothly in the country. The measures also include tightening the security in Adiala Jail that has former Pakistan PM Imran Khan locked up and preventing any of his supporters, lawyers or family members to meet him.

The imposition of Section 144 came as part of Pakistan's efforts to ensure the smooth conduct of the high-level summit. Islamabad is set to host the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting next week.

The Punjab government said it took this decision on the district administration's request to ensure security of people, installations, buildings and thwart any potential threat or untoward activity, Geo TV noted.

Meanwhile, the central government of Pakistan has deployed Pakistan Army's troops in Islamabad from October 5 to 17, under Article 245 of the Constitution, to ensure law and order situation in the federal capital during the SCO summit. Officials also announced the closure of marriage halls, restaurants, and cafes for a period of five days in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Geo TV reported.

Additionally, notices were issued to traders and hotel owners by the police, warning that any violations will result in penalties.

The meeting of the SCO which comprises nine full members, including China, India, Iran and Russia is scheduled to take place in Islamabad on October 15 and 16.

