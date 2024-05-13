Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif steps down as President of PML-N

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 13 : Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday resigned as the President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported, citing sources.

Shehbaz Sharif has submitted his resignation as party president to Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N supremo.

In light of the senior politician's resignation, the PML-N has decided to call a general council meeting in Lahore on May 28 to elect a new president.

The PML-N had earlier announced to hold general council meeting on May 11, reported ARY News.

In a recent presser, Rana Sanaullah stated that the Punjab chapter of the PML-N has asked Nawaz Sharif to take up the party presidency once more, stressing the importance of his leadership to the party's achievements.

He stated that a resolution asking Nawaz Sharif to lead the party once more through this trying time was passed during the PML-N Punjab meeting, according to ARY News.

It is important to note that, following his conviction in 2018, the former prime minister was barred from holding any public office.

However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted him in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references on November 29 and December 12, respectively.

After his acquittal, the former PM contested the General Elections 2024 and returned elected from NA-130 Lahore.

