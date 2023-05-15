Pakistan: Sindh Food Authority accused of corruption, not ensuring quality

Karachi [Pakistan], May 15 : Sindh Food Authority has been accused of corruption by restaurant owners, who said that they are not fulfilling their duties rightfully, Pakistan media organisation ARY News reported.

The corruption of the food authority was exposed by ARY news when a reporter of the Pakistan-based media publication visited the Sindh Food Authority office where a man, Tahir Baloch demanded (PKR) 70,000 to de-seal the bakery.

The North Nazimabad bakery was apparently raided and sealed by the Sindh Food Authority.

According to the investigation team's covert tape, Tahir Baloch collected the money and promised to remove the bakery's seal after providing an affidavit, which in return exposed the deep roots of corruption in Sindh Food Authority.

The investigative team discovered that the bakery had been sealed without collecting samples. The Zimmedar Kaun investigation team's queries were avoided by the Deputy Director, ARY News reported.

They explained to the Deputy Director that while the duty of the Sindh Food Authority was to guarantee food quality, the organisation is actually more involved in corruption than it should be.

People in Sindh suffered due to excessive corruption which is also one of the major reasons for poverty in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor