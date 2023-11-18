Pakistan: Six dacoits killed in police encounter during robbery in Lahore

Lahore [Pakistan], November 18 : In an alleged encounter with the police in Lahore's Iqbal Town area, six dacoits were shot dead after they broke into the house of a doctor, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per the Pakistan-based media outlet, the residents of the house in Iqbal Town's college block informed the police through an emergency call.

On seeing the police's quick response, the dacoits panicked and opened fire on the police party, and acting in response, six dacoits were killed.

ARY News reported that on November 11, robbers took away gold worth millions from a flat located on the Napier Road in Karachi.

According to the details, the accused broke into the house and looted around gold worth 12 tolas from a flat in Karachi, the robbers also took away the Penny Bank of the children with them.

Meanwhile, the police after receiving the information, reached the spot and started collecting the evidence from the location.

