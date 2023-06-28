Pakistan: Street crimes on rise in Karachi, as Pakistani-Canadian shot dead

Karachi [Pakistan], June 28 : Street crimes have increased at an alarming rate in Pakistan's Karachi as a Pakistani-Canadian national was allegedly shot dead by assailants for resisting a robbery bid in the Nazimabad area of Pakistan's Karachi, The News International reported.

This incident again shows that the Pakistan authorities have failed to control street crimes in Karachi, as the death toll due to firing during robberies in the city this year has reached 70 in almost six months.

According to local police, the victim has been identified as Amin Alvi. He was killed by the muggers when he was out shopping with four street children.

One of the children accompanying the victim narrated the incident to the police, The News International reported.

He said that the two assailants came on a motorbike and one of them got off and asked the victim to hand over his cash and other valuables. The victim assured of complying with the order but pushed the robber back as he tried to put his hand inside his pockets. After this, the robber shot him down and escaped with his accomplice.

The victim kept lying on the road for several minutes, but none of the passing drivers stopped to help him. A rickshaw driver did take him to the hospital, but he died during the treatment, The News International reported.

Alvi had retired from a foreign airline five years ago, adding that he visited Karachi twice or thrice a year. His funeral prayers would be offered after his family reaches the city. No case was registered until the filing of this report, the local police said.

In another case, a trader of potatoes and onions was killed by unidentified robbers in the Orangi Town locality over resisting an attempt to mug him. Naseem (45) was a father of six daughters. His family has demanded the arrest of the killers immediately, The News International reported.

The victim's family said that Naseem was a big businessman, adding that he had left home early in the morning to go to the vegetable market when he was attacked by robbers.

According to the eyewitnesses, the suspects were already waiting on the road, and killed the victim when he approached in his car with his driver and workers, the local police said.

