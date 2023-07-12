“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf should not be allowed to contest polls”: Pakistan Interior Minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 12 : Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) responsible for the May 9 violence and said that the party should not be allowed to contest elections, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“PTI should not be allowed to contest polls as they were responsible for the May 9 violence,” he said.

The Interior Minister further said that the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will himself take the decision of his return to Pakistan.

“Nawaz Sharif will get relief from Islamabad High Court and there is no need of challenging the decision if the Islamabad High Court gives him relief. The former prime minister wants to launch the election campaign on his return,” ARY news quoted Sanaullah as saying.

The interior minister said that the majority of leaders want dissolution of assemblies according to the Pakistan Constitution.

“The election will be held in the second week of October or first week of November and ECP is free to issue the schedule of election,” ARY news quoted Sanaullah as saying.

Rana Sanaullah further stated that the return of Nawaz Sharif will be beneficial for PML-N and he will make history by becoming prime minister for the fourth time.

Furthermore, Rana Sanaullah said that the JIT is conducting an investigation into May 9 incidents and he is in contact with agencies regarding the investigation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Minister of Climate Change of Pakistan Sherry Rehman, slammed PTI and accused it of having “alliance” with Israel.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Israel alliance has been exposed now. The elements behind those who benefited from the May 9 violence have been exposed now,” ARY news quoted Rehman as saying.

On May 9, this year, former PM and PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested from inside the High Court in Islamabad by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the charges of corruption in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust, which he owns alongside his wife, Bushra Bibi.

Following Khan's arrest, his party called for demonstrations, which turned violent at many places. The administration resorted to crackdown and many arrests were made across the country. The people accused in the May 9 violence are being tried at military courts.

