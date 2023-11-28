Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf to conduct intra-party polls as per Election Commission order

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 28 : The core committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be conducting intra-party elections within the time frame given by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Geo News reported citing The News reported on Tuesday.

PTI's approval comes days after the electoral body ruled that its intra-party polls were not "transparent", ordering the party to hold new elections if it wishes to retain its symbol.

The party was, therefore, asked by the commission to hold fresh elections within 20 days in a reserved verdict announced on November 23.

In the verdict, the ECP stated that the PTI failed to hold free and fair intra-party elections, adding that the polls were objectionable and controversial, Geo News reported.

"PTI's intra-party elections cannot be accepted," stated the verdict, directing it to hold polls and submit the record within seven days.

The party's Central Media Department said its members discussed crucial issues including the country's current political climate, the party's organisational activities, the ongoing treatment of PTI leaders and workers, as well as the intra-party polls during the core committee meeting.

The party strongly condemned the arrest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Vice President and former MNA Junaid Akbar and demanded his immediate release, as well as the cessation of the registration of "false cases" against organisers of peaceful conventions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo News, reported.

The PTI forum also reiterated the demand for fool-proof security arrangements during Chairman Imran Khan's court appearance. A PTI spokesperson said that the former PM had an important message for the leaders and workers on the occasion of his court appearance.

"The government's attempts to endanger the security, security and life of Chairman Imran Khan in the past are not hidden from anyone. His safety and security is of utmost priority: millions of workers from across the country want to go to court to welcome their beloved leader," Geo News quoted him as saying.

"We call upon the Punjab and Islamabad police, local administrations and federal and provincial caretaker governments to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Chairman Imran Khan. The rulers are looking for a new false flag operation on the lines of May 9," he further alleged.

The PTI spokesperson further said that a government is trying to run away from the elections under the guise of anarchy. He said the party workers would not give even the slightest justification to the miscreants to run away from the elections," Geo News reported.

"Justice will prevail and soon the entire nation will give a historic welcome to its beloved leader," he added.

