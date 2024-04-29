Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf holds 'Train March', vow to continue struggle for release of Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 29 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf organised the 'Train March' in Sukkur on Sunday, with the party leaders vowing to continue the intensified struggle for the release of party founder Imran Khan and restoration of PTI's "stolen mandate," Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Several thousand PTI workers and supporters boarded the Awam Express from Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah and all the railway stations on its route to join the train march. Hundreds of others were present at each station to accord a warm welcome to marchers.

Dozens of men and women participating in a number of caravans and rallies which were held in the morning boarded the train from Landhi station, according to Dawn report.

Addressing marchers before the train departed, PTI central leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen and Sindh chapter President Haleem Adil Shaikh vowed that the nationwide struggle would continue till the goal was achieved.

PTI Sindh General Secretary Advocate Ali Palh, retired Justice Noor-ul-Haq Qureshi, former MNA Fahim Khan, former MPA Jamal Siddiqui, Barrister Ali Tahir, Dr Masroor Siyal, Haji Nasir Arian, Sarina Adnan (Sindh PTI's women wing president), Arsalan Khalid, Jansher Junejo, Rizwan Khanzada, Aman Qazi, Zain Kolachi, Wali Magheri and Advocate Danial Megsi also participated in the march.

The train after touching different stations including Serhari, Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Daur, Bandhi, Nawabshah, Kot Laloo, Padidan, Kotri, Hyderabad, Mehrabpur, Bhriya, Setharja, Ranipur, Gambat and Khairpur reached Rohri.

PTI workers warmly welcomed the marchers at all these stations and chanted slogans for the release of Imran Khan and restoration of the PTI's public mandate, given in the elections held on February 8. Many of the PTI workers held banners, inscribed with slogans, PTI flags and Imran Khan's portraits.

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services.

PTI leaders - Shoaib Shaheen and Haleem Shaikh addressed the workers at different stations. Shaheen congratulated PTI's Sindh chapter for organising successful train march, Dawn reported.

He said, "Our struggle will continue, whether it's through long march or rallies, until Imran Khan's release." Shaheen stated, The way the people of Sindh have welcomed today's train march proves that they stand with Imran Khan," Dawn reported.

Shoaib Shaheen predicted that the people of Sindh will soon succeed in freeing themselves from the clutches of dacoits. He said, "Imran Khan will be out [of jail] soon and he will ensure Haqeeqi Azadi (real freedom) for the nation. In the unjust system existing in the country, Imran Khan's leadership is essentially needed for salvation."

Haleem Sheikh said that the train march was organised to awaken decision-makers, "who are mistaken to believe that their unlawful, unethical and unconstitutional acts" would be accepted by the people of Pakistan.

