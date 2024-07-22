Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's lawmakers offered big bucks to switch allegiance, claims Asad Qaiser

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 22 : Asad Qaiser, a seasoned leader within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), raised alarming allegations on Sunday, asserting that party lawmakers were under immense pressure and being offered substantial financial inducements to change their loyalties, as reported by The News.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Gohar Khan had accused the government of coercing PTI MPs to defect following a Supreme Court verdict regarding reserved seats for women and minorities. The court's ruling on July 12 confirmed PTI's eligibility for these seats, reinstating the party into parliament after it was excluded from the February 8 polls due to an electoral body ruling in December 2023.

This decision has heightened tensions within the coalition alliance, altering the composition of the National Assembly.

Qaiser condemned the ruling establishment, accusing them of shamelessly resorting to various tactics to maintain their grip on power, including exerting pressure on legislators. In a passionate video message, he declared nationwide protests scheduled for Friday, inviting all political parties, including the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), to join in, according to Geo News.

"My fellow Pakistanis, we announce a nationwide protest next Friday under the banner of Tehreek Tahaffuz Aiyeen-e-Pakistan. Our protest serves three key objectives," Qaiser stated emphatically. "Firstly, it opposes the deteriorating law and order situation and the government's failure to address it."

"Secondly," he continued, "our protest condemns the unlawful and unconstitutional detention of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his spouse Bushra Bibi, and other political prisoners, along with the illegal abduction and disappearance of social workers, especially those connected to social media."

"Thirdly," Qaiser emphasised, "our protest addresses the crippling inflation that is devastating ordinary citizens. The rising costs of electricity, gasoline, and unbearable taxes have brought immense hardship to the people. This protest will be a historic moment of unity."

Qaiser underscored the inclusive nature of the protests, urging participation from all sectors of societyfarmers, students, traders, and workersall united in their resolve to safeguard the nation's interests.

The decision to mobilise these protests on July 26 was made during an emergency meeting chaired by Mehmood Khan Achakzai, the chairman of Tehreek and a prominent figure in Balochistan's political landscape, who is also heading the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Geo News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor