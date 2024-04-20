Pakistan: Two lawmakers suspend for using 'abusive language' during President Zardari's address

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 20 : Pakistan's National Assembly (NA) Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Friday suspended the membership of two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmakers, Jamshed Ahmad Khan Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal Khan for the current session over the use of abusive language during Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari's address in a joint session of parliament, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

On Thursday, the PTI-SIC lawmakers held a protest and created a ruckus during the maiden joint sitting of parliament after the elections held on February 8. The lower house of parliament adopted a motion introduced by Pakistan's National Assembly speaker regarding suspending the two members on Friday.

Sadiq read the motion, which stated that both MNAs used "abusive language" and approached the dais of the speaker in a "threatening manner," which was termed an "unacceptable" action, according to Geo News report.

The motion further described their disruptive behaviour, including blowing whistles and trumpets, displaying banners and placards and chanting objectionable slogans. All these actions violated the sanctity of the house and the rules mentioned in the Rules of Procedure of Conduct of Business International 2007.

Citing Rule 21 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly read with Rule 33 of the Parliament Joint Sitting Rules 1973, Sadiq named the two lawmakers and ordered the withdrawal of their membership from the assembly for today's session.

An official statement stated that the decision was taken in accordance with the established rules and regulations to maintain the decorum and integrity of parliamentary proceedings.

Speaking to Geo News, the suspended member of the National Assembly, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, defended the opposition's protest during the joint parliament session. He warned that it was just beginning, as they "will teach them [rulers] more lessons about what the rule of the Constitution is."

He said that PTI leaders and workers were arrested and they would do anything for the supremacy of the Constitution and the law in Pakistan, which is being ruled by "thieves and dacoits."

The PTI leader stated that the legislators from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly did not participate in the presidential elections, which resulted in Zardari securing second term as Pakistan's President. Muhammad Iqbal Khan said that the opposition will not step back from its stance and protests will continue in the future.

On Thursday, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan called the opposition's protest and ruckus in the joint session of parliament a "21-cannon salute" to Pakistan President Zardari, Geo News reported.

Gohar Ali Khan said, "We do not recognise this president [Zardari]. [Not only] this president but Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the entire cabinet are also illegal." He further said that they "compelled" Zardari to leave his speech in the middle.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called the opposition's behaviour and use of abusive language in the joint session "unparliamentary" behaviour, according to a Geo News report. He made the remarks in a press conference on Friday.

He said that they are not afraid of "jungle's monkeys" and added that the PPP has a history of fighting dictators. He further said, "Unfortunately, the opposition made its own history." Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the PPP would welcome the opposition's criticism in the parliamentary sphere.

