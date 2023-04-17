Pakistan: Woman dies at free wheat flour point in Muzaffargarh

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 17 : An elderly woman on Sunday died at a free wheat flour point in the Khangarh region of Muzaffargarh in Pakistan due to a large number of beneficiaries as it was the last day of distribution of free flour bags, Dawn reported. Her death was the fourth casualty in Muzaffargarh as three deaths have occurred in the mayhem during flour distribution.

The rescue officials identified the woman as Jannat Mai who appeared to be above the age of 60 years. According to rescue officials, Jannat Mai collapsed at the flour distribution centre. She was given first aid before being taken to the hospital after her health deteriorated, as per the Dawn report. However, Jannat Mai did not survive despite the efforts of the hospital staff.

The district administration said that Ghulam Shabbir's wife Jannat Mai, a resident of Visandy Wali, died of a heart attack. Jannat Mai was taken to the Khangarh Rural Health Centre (RHC) where Medical Officer Dr Ambar Iqbal in the report said that Mai had died due to heart failure, Dawn reported citing the administration.

The administration said that there was no rush of people at the free flour centre. According to the administration, Mai had received her flour bag and was heading home when she suffered a heart attack.

Independent reports have claimed that there were a large number of people at all distribution centres of flour. The Khangarh station house officer handed over the body of the deceased to her family.

Meanwhile, some revenue officials have been facing an inquiry over charges of involvement in the distribution of fake tokens for free flour bags and over 30,000 bags reportedly went missing. Speaking to Dawn, Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi said six revenue Patwari had been suspended from service for the distribution of fake tokens.

Salman Khan Lodhi said that action will be taken against these officials. He denied the reports of missing flour bags and further said that each flour bag was lodged. He acknowledged that some complaints had been received regarding some missing bags.

Meanwhile, a mob took away bags of free flour after running amok at a distribution point in Oghi tehsil's Karori area in Pakistan's Mansehra on Wednesday, Dawn reported. Several people were injured in the stampede.

According to witnesses, people flocked to the designated health centre to receive free flour under a government scheme and went on a rampage due to the "delayed and unjust distribution." They said that the mob stormed a truck carrying flour and took away hundreds of bags of flour, as per the news report.

Witnesses further said the people walked away after taking the flour. The witnesses said that several people who were injured in the stampede were taken to the health centre for treatment, as per the Dawn report. The people have said that distributors were doing favouritism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor