Pakistani, Afghan FMs meet on enhancing economic integration

Islamabad, July 30 Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held talks with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Foreign Minister of the Afghan interim government, and stressed the need for enhanced cooperation to promote economic integration and regional connectivity, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said.

During their talks on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to regional connectivity and infrastructure projects, the Ministry added in a statement on Friday.

He reiterated solidarity and support for the Afghan people following the destruction caused by the recent earthquake in Afghanistan, adding that Pakistan remained firmly committed to a peaceful, stable, prosperous and connected Afghanistan, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Foreign Minister highlighted the various steps taken by Pakistan to support bilateral engagements with Afghanistan and facilitate international humanitarian assistance, according to the statement.

Muttaqi thanked Pakistan for dispatching humanitarian assistance and for hosting Afghan refugees for the last four decades, the Ministry said.

