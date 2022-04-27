Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan may lead to more violent border clashes

The recent Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan to target alleged hideouts of the terrorist group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has increased tensions between Islamabad and Kabul, heightening the likelihood of more violent clashes in border areas of both the countries, writes Sergio Restelli for Inside Over.

Notably, the air raids in the Khost and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan that resulted in the killing of 47 innocent civilians, including children and women, have significantly increased friction between the acting Taliban government in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

While the Taliban in an official statement warned of "dire consequences" if Pakistan conducts similar attacks in the future, Pakistan, refusing to acknowledge the offensive, instead blamed Kabul for failing to stop TTP's activities responsible for a spike in cross-border attacks.

However, besides giving statements and condemning the attacks, the Taliban have done nothing to internationalise the issue to put pressure on Pakistan. The reason behind this lackadaisical response can be attributed to the Taliban's dependence on Islamabad, which has been at the forefront in doing its bidding for international recognition since the fall of the former government in Kabul in August last year, according to Restelli.

However, several protests in different parts of Afghanistan have put the Taliban under pressure to handle growing anti-Pakistan sentiments in the country amid recent airstrikes and regular cross-border aggression from the Pakistani security forces.

Moreover, for Afghans living along the Durand Line, the airstrikes have been a horrific reminder of the last two bloody decades of violent fighting between the Taliban and foreign forces (US and NATO). Pakistan's blatant show of power in name of its counter-terrorism strategy may thus result in a violent pushback from Afghanistan in tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and former Federally Administered Tribal Areas agencies.

The issue of the Durand Line also remains an apple of discord between the two countries as Pakistan did not expect its proxy Taliban government to raise objections on the border fencing after coming to power in Afghanistan. Further, Islamabad is frustrated over the Taliban's inability and disinterest in addressing the TTP issue, which has led to increased cross-border attacks in Pakistan.

In the context of these conflicts, Pakistan's attack on Afghan soil can be seen as a sign of frustration as the mistrust between the Taliban and Islamabad may have reached a level of no return. Thus, the coming months may witness a further spike in border clashes between the Taliban fighters and Pakistan's security forces, writes Restelli.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor