Pakistani Court Adjourns Hearing on Contempt Petition for Lahore Chowk Naming After Bhagat Singh

A Pakistani court on Friday postponed the hearing of a petition regarding contempt proceedings against the government. The issue revolves around the government's failure to comply with the court's order to rename a chowk in Lahore after Bhagat Singh, a hero of the Independence war. Bhagat Singh was executed at Lahore's Shadman Chowk in 1931 by British rulers for conspiring against the regime. He is hailed not only by Sikhs and Hindus but also by Muslims.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza of the Lahore High Court adjourned the case further until September 13 at the request of a respondent. The assistant advocate general of Punjab, Asghar Laghari, informed the court that the deputy commissioner of Lahore, Rafia Haider, another respondent, asked for an adjournment as she was abroad for a few months.

The petitioner's lawyer, Khalid Zaman Khan Kakar, urged the court to expedite the decision due to significant delays in the matter. Following arguments from both sides, the Lahore High Court postponed the proceedings to September 13.