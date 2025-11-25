Pakistani diplomat, Afghan governor meet to ease bilateral tensions

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 25 : A Pakistani diplomat met a senior Afghan governor in Jalalabad, marking the first high-level contact between the two sides in months amid rising security concerns in the region, Dawn reported.

The meeting comes hours after a suicide attack on the Federal Constabulary headquarters in Peshawar's Saddar area killed three personnel, though security forces quickly neutralised the attackers.

The discussion took place between Pakistan's Consul General in Jalalabad, Shafqatullah Khan, and Nangarhar Governor Mullah Muhammad Naeem Akhund, a senior Taliban-appointed leader and close confidant of Taliban-appointed Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada. This was the first known direct engagement between the two officials in recent months, as per Dawn.

Akhund has a long history with the Taliban, having served as deputy minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs and deputy minister of Civil Aviation during the Taliban's first government from 1996 to 2001.

He also played a key role in the Taliban's military commission during the 20-year war against US and NATO forces and led military operations in southern Helmand province. Akhund was a close associate of the late Taliban chief Mullah Akhtar Mansoor and is considered a close ally of Defence Minister Mullah Yaqoob Mujahid, according to Dawn.

"The Islamic Emirate has a constructive stance towards good relations, cooperation, and safeguarding common interests with the region, neighbouring countries, and other countries of the world, and relevant efforts in this regard are ongoing," Afghanistan's official Bakhtar news agency reported.

Pakistan has long said that terrorist groups have used Afghan soil to plot and stage attacks across the border; a charge the Afghan Taliban deny.

"The governor of Nangarhar noted the goodwill, brotherhood, and historical kinship of the Afghan people, and explained that the foundation of positive relations can remain strong in the presence of mutual respect, understanding and systematic coordination," according to the report.

Sources familiar with the meeting said that Akhund told the Pakistani diplomat he had already "made efforts to reduce tension between the two countries." The diplomat, in turn, explained Pakistan's position on current security issues, and both sides discussed ways to bring bilateral relations back on track.

Bakhtar reported that "the meeting discussed ethnicity, language, religion, culture, and other commonalities, and discussed the current situation in the region and the daily amenities of the people based on the tradition of good neighbourliness."

The meeting was attended by Nangarhar Deputy Governor Maulvi Azizullah Mustafa, Foreign Affairs Director Maulvi Jan Mohammad Inqelab, provincial spokesman Qari Ehsanullah Usmani and several other officials.

