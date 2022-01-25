Pakistani flight steward goes missing in Toronto

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight steward Waqar Ahmad Jadoon went missing from his hotel after arriving in Toronto, Canada.

The disappearance came to light when the senior staff of the airline tried to contact him in the hotel as he was scheduled to travel to Islamabad on the return flight on January 23, reported Dawn.

According to sources, Jadoon performed his duties at PIA flight PK-781 which carried passengers from Islamabad to Toronto.

Immediately after Jadoon went missing, the PIA station manager and the headquarters were informed, and subsequently, the matter was reported to the local police.

A PIA spokesman confirmed that the Canada border security agency and the police were informed about the missing staffer, reported Dawn.

He also confirmed that the passport of the flight steward was lying with the PIA station manager in Toronto. The spokesman said his indemnity was also lying with PIA and departmental proceedings will be initiated against him which may result in his termination from service.

The cabin crew members, according to SOPs, are required to deposit their passports with the station manager after immigration clearance and customs formalities. Their passports are returned at the time of check-in on departing flights.

The cabin crew members are instructed to restrict their movement due to the pandemic and no one is allowed to stay out of the hotel premises at night.

Four such cases in which PIA crew members, including an air hostess, went missing after landing in Canada have come to light over the past two and a half years.

Earlier on February 1 last year, a flight steward of PIA reportedly went missing in Canada soon after the airline's flight PK-798 landed in Toronto, reported Dawn.

( With inputs from ANI )

