Pakistani police conduct raids in Torkham, arrest 22 Afghan nationals

Kabul [Afghstan], May 14 : Pakist security personnel on Saturday detained 22 Afghan nationals during raids in several parts of Torkham, including the Bacha Mena border area, Khaama Press reported.

The police said they have detained Afghan citizens living in Pakistan without legal documents. According to the police, the people who have been arrested will be presented before the court on Monday.

The police said that the raids were carried out in the Torkham market and the Bacha Mena border area due to several robberies, according to Khaama Press report.

As per the news report, thousands of Afghan refugees have travelled back to their country from Pakistan. Some of them came back to Afghstan voluntarily while others were compelled to leave Pakistan.

After the Taliban takeover of Afghstan on 15 August 2021, the majority of the migrants have left the country due to persecution, lack of employment and security concerns, Khaama Press reported.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Afghan migrants returned to Afghstan from Pakistan this month, Khaama Press reported citing the statement from the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.

As many as 703 immigrants staying in Pakistan returned to Afghstan through the Spin Boldak crossing in Kandahar province. 94 returnee families, comprising 625 voluntary and 51 forced returnees returned home after registering with the Taliban-led Immigration Department, Spin Boldak Border Directorate of the Kandahar province said, according to Khaama Press.

As per the news report, the Afghan migrants travelled back to Afghstan through the Spin Boldak Crossing in Southern Kandahar province. They were referred to the International Orgzation for Migration (OIM) and each returnee was given a food package from the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) office.

