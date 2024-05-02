Pakistani workers play central role in national progress, prosperity: PM

Islamabad, May 2 Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that workers play a central role in national progress and prosperity, highlighting that every worker in the South Asian country is valued, respected, and empowered to thrive.

"Workers work day and night in the fields, factories and elsewhere. They not only work hard to feed their families but also are the driving force behind Pakistan's progress," the Prime Minister said on Wednesday in his message on International Workers' Day.

He added that the country is committed to bolstering labour welfare and harmonising domestic labour legislation with global standards, stressing that the enhancement of occupational safety and health across various sectors remains a top priority for the incumbent government, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We will soon be convening the inaugural National Tripartite Labour Conference with a special focus on safety and health ... We will also continue endeavours to improve the working and living conditions of our workers by further promoting their welfare through better housing, education, healthcare and social security benefits," Sharif said.

Highlighting that new job opportunities in Pakistan and abroad now demand a skilled labour force, he noted that the country has initiated vocational training and skills development programs to empower workers and enable them to secure employment opportunities.

Commenting on the historic inflation in the country, the Prime Minister said that the current inflation has disproportionately affected the financially weak labour class, and the issue is being addressed through targeted subsidies and support programmes.

--IANS

