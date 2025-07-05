Pakistan's brutal crackdown continues- two Baloch youth forcibly disappeared in Hub Chowki, families targeted for years

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 5 : Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), has vehemently denounced the recent abduction of two Baloch youths from Hub Chowki, Balochistan, by Pakistani security personnel.

A statement from Paank reported that on the night of July 4, Liaquat Mustafa, son of Ghulam Mustafa, and Umar Atta, son of Atta Baloch, both hailing from Mashkai, were taken during separate operations at their residences. Paank indicated that these operations occurred without search warrants or due legal process, with both individuals being escorted to undisclosed locations.

The organisation stressed that Liaquat Mustafa's case is particularly heartbreaking, as his father, Ghulam Mustafa, was also forcibly taken on January 15, 2016, and has not been seen since. This event points to a disturbing trend of targeting entire families over the years.

In a similar vein, Paank mentioned that Umar Atta had previously experienced enforced disappearance in 2016. After being released, he showed clear signs of severe physical and mental distress. His recent abduction underscores what Paank describes as a "cruel cycle of impunity and governmental brutality" in Balochistan.

"These kidnappings represent serious violations of human rights and international law," Paank asserted. The state of Pakistan continues to employ enforced disappearances as a method of oppression against the Baloch population.

Paank underscored that these enforced disappearances are part of a calculated strategy to suppress dissent and foster fear within the local community. The organisation called for the immediate and safe return of all four individuals and demanded an end to the collective punishment imposed on Baloch citizens.

Additionally, it has urged all the international human rights organisations, the United Nations, and worldwide civil societies to break their silence and take definitive measures against the ongoing violations in Balochistan.

"Enforced disappearances have become a common method of the Pakistani state in Balochistan; we urge the international community to hold Pakistan accountable and to ensure justice for the victims and their families," Paank remarked.

