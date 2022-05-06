Pakistan's National Electric Power Regulatory Authority strikes NTDC with Rs 50 million fine

Amid an ongoing power crunch in Pakistan, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs 50 million on the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) for an electricity shortfall in the country in the previous year of January.

According to NEPRA, the 50 million fine on NTDC was imposed because of the latter's failure of supplying adequate electric power across Pakistan on 9th January, the previous year, reported Ary News.

"The NTDC took 20 hours to fully restore electricity across the country," stated NEPRA.

Further, NEPRA also announced that it has formed a body to probe the cause of NTDC's failure in electric supply. The inquiry report will lead to necessary actions that will be initiated by NEPRA since NTDC failed to submit any satisfactory response, reported Ary news.

"The NTDC was given a show-cause notice and ample time to submit its response, however, it failed to submit a satisfactory response," as per the statement.

Reportedly, the inquiry report revealed that if the Guddu Power Plant had taken necessary actions to resolve the power outage, Pakistan could have been saved from the massive power crunch, the country is currently facing, reported Ary news.

Moreover, the Central Power Generation Company had suspended seven officials working at the Guddu Thermal Power Station owing to "negligence of duty" resulting in an acute "power failure" over the country, until further orders.

The seven employees who were suspended include Sohail Ahmed, Adl. Plant Manager, Deedar, a Channa Junior Engineer, Ali Hassan Golo, a Foreman, Operators Ayyaz Hussain Dahar and Saeed Ahmed, and attendants Ilyas Ahmed and Siraj Ahmed Memom, reported Ary news.

NEPRA will also consider a separate legal action against several other power plants in Pakistan in connection with the nationwide power breakdown.

Meanwhile, the closure of several power plants in Pakistan due to lack of fuel and other technical pitfalls has caused an electricity shortfall resulting in power outages lasting up to 10 hours every day. Few powerplants received capacity payments post-shutdown as well.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor