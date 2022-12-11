Pakistan's Punjab taking water from two canals despite Sindh's objection: Report

Punjab province has been taking water from the Chashma Jhelum link Canal despite the objections raised by Sindh. In addition, Punjab is taking water from Taunsa Panjnad Link (TP Link) Canal, according to Pakistan's vernacular media Pahenji Akhbar.

Sindh members in the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) have raised objections for the opening up of the Chashma Jhelum link canal and Taunsa Panjnad Link Canal, according to the local report. Despite the objections raised by Sindh members, IRSA permitted Punjab to take water from TP Link Canal.

Earlier, Punjab's irrigation department had informed IRSA that they will not take over 5000 cusec of water from Chashma Jhelum Link Canal. According to Pakistan's vernacular media Pahenji Akhbar, Punjab will take water from the Chashma Jhelum link canal for 10 days.

Earlier in November, the Punjab Planning and Development (P&D) Board gave go-ahead to four projects for the supply of 52 million gallons of water per day to Rawalpindi. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will give financial assistance for the projects approved by the Punjab Planning and Development (P&D) Board, The Express Tribune reported citing sources.

According to sources, projects will be completed under the Punjab Intermediate Improvement Cities Project (PIICP). The sources said that the projects will resolve the water shortage problem faced by Rawalpindi, as per The Express Tribune report. They further added that various regions of Garrison city face acute water shortages as the groundwater level has dropped.

The P&D has proposed a study of the Dadocha Dam project which after completion will be able to supply 35 million gallons of water per day for the city's needs, as per the news report. In addition, P&D has approved the improvement of the Rawalpindi Dam Surface Treatment Plant and a project to install a 30-inch diameter pipeline which will provide five gallons of water per day to Garrison city.

The sources revealed that a pipeline for uninterrupted water supply to Khayaban-e-Sir Syed will be installed. Furthermore, the proposed Chahan Dam project is expected to supply additional 12 million gallons of water per day to six union councils of Rawalpindi.

According to sources, Punjab Intermediate Improvement Cities Project has hired consultants for these four projects, The Express Tribune reported. The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) will be the supervising agency for the projects approved by Punjab Planning and Development.

( With inputs from ANI )

