Pakistan's sprawling megalopolis Karachi grapples with acute water shortage

Karachi [Pakistan] May 1 : Pakistan's sprawling megalopolis, Karachi with over 20 million inhabitants (some estimates go up to 30 million), faces a severe water shortage.

Both business owners and the general public struggle to afford and manage this most basic essentiality for themselves.

Ashfaq a resident of the city stated, "We have been struggling with this issue for a long time, frequently either there is no water for us or the water that comes in the government-laid pipelines is not fit for any usage. And there is no proper timing of when the water will be given. Sometimes there is sewer water mixed with the water pipelines which causes health problems."

"We are often forced to buy water tanks for high prices throughout the month. We are often left with no option and we are forced to make do with packaged drinking water, moreover, several people in our family have fallen ill because of using this dirty water," Ashfaq added.

Najam another resident of Karachi mentioned several other issues related to water, he said, "Either there is no water to drink, or it is unfit for any use, the government has not even bothered to look into the subject, our family members are repeatedly falling ill, and we are forced to use packaged drinking water."

"Either we suffer from thirst or are ignored. And there is no other option left for us. Now, we can only urge the government to please give us basic amenities like water frit for use," Najam added.

Another citizen of Karachi Mauhaumad Yameen who has been living for almost 70 years mentioned some other problems as well and said, "I need to know what resources the general public gets in Pakistan. We don't have electricity, we don't have water, we don't have food and what we can do about it, is leaving the country's only option for us."

"I am worried about the future generation as they also will suffer the same fate that we are suffering today. And in this regard, the biggest problem is the tanker mafia. They are involved in deep-pocketed corruption with the authorities, and that is why the authorities are also not bothering to look into the matter. And because of this we have to suffer and there is no option left with us," added Yameen.

Another youngster stated, "We are now fed up as we raise the same matter before every government every time and they give us fake promises every election. They promise to solve the matter in every election but the problem persists regardless, and there is no solution."

"For once, the government must understand that this is not just a matter of vote bank politics, it is a matter of buying costly water, it is a matter of diseases, it is a matter of fulfilling promises and most importantly it is a matter of ensuring basic amenities for the people," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor