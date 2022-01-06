Pak's Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hidayat announces march from Quetta to Islamabad under banner of 'Give Rights to Gwadar'

Jamaat-e-Islami Leader Moulana Hidayat-ur-Rahman has announced a march from Quetta to Islamabad under the banner of the 'Give Rights to Gwadar' movement, reported local media.

Negative propaganda is being done against us that we are against CEPC, but the fact is, CPEC does not even exist in Balochistan said Hidayat, adding that jagirdars and sardars are equally involved in the disaster of Balochistan and those who are in Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) were in PPP and PML-N earlier, according to Pakistan's vernacular media.

Soon we will have 1 million people marching from Quetta to Islamabad, he added.

Moulana Hidayat expressed that government departments should mull over why those who used to vote in elections are today living in mountains.

Lambasting on the poor media coverage, Hidayat said that despite our genuine protests in Gwadar, we got no coverage but Indian film actress Katrina Kaif's wedding was given full coverage by Pakistani media.

Talking at a press conference in Karachi Press Club JI leader argued that Balochistan is treated like a colony and not a constitutional province of Pakistan.

The people of Balochistan have the first right on the resources of Balochistan, he said, adding, it is heartbreaking that the people living in the region are still struggling with firewood to prepare their food whereas entire Pakistan is enjoying gas produced in Sui.

Moulana Hidayat also said that we have Reko Diq below our feet but we are still barefoot. People of Gwadar are not getting their rights in Gwadar Port besides sharing in mines, according to Pakistan's vernacular media.

To say, we are the richest people as far as resources are concerned, but we are still compelled to go to Karachi to treat normal fever, said Hidayat, adding, that we are not against development but our only demand is that locals should get rights and share of the resources in their area.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor