Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 33,686: Ministry

Gaza, April 13 The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 33,686, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The Israeli army killed 52 Palestinians and wounded 95 others in the coastal enclave during the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 33,686 and injuries to 76,309 since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

