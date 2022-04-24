Pentagon has no comments on Zelenskyy's statement about Austin, Blinken visiting Ukraine

The Pentagon on Saturday said it has no comments on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about the upcoming visit of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Ukraine.

"I have nothing for you," the Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik when asked to confirm the statements.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy said that he was expecting Austin and US State Secretary Antony Blinken to arrive in Ukraine on Sunday to discuss further arms deliveries to Kiev.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

Western countries have since been supplying Ukraine with arms. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor