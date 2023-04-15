People in Laos enjoy 1st full scale New Year celebration after Covid

Vientiane, April 15 People enjoyed Lao New Year celebration activities across the country in 2023, after events were cancelled or downsized for three years in a row due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many provinces in Laos held a range of activities to celebrate the occasion, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Lao New Year is the most important festival in the Lao calendar and also a time of endless fun for the Laot, which is being celebrated from April 14-16.

Director General of the Southern Terminal Bus Station, Souksavath Sisouk, told the media that the station is fully prepared to send passengers from capital Vientiane to the southern provinces during the celebrations.

The station will provide buses, technical support and safety measures to ensure that passengers travelling to their hometowns arrive safely.

Around 64 to 80 buses will operate per day at the Southern Terminal.

Some people took the China-Laos Railway high-speed train to the northern Laos' tourist hubs of Luang Prabang or Vang Vieng, where the atmosphere is much lively.

The Prime Minister's Office on March 22 instructed relevant sectors to monitor the price of food and other goods on sale in markets and to regulate the price of services to prevent vendors from taking advantage of the high demand to hike prices.

Authorities across the country were also advised to ensure peace and social order by having security guards on duty throughout the Lao New Year holiday.

Traffic police will be on duty nationwide, including in residential areas, tourist sites, and accident hotspots.

They will beef up efforts to prevent traffic rule violations, such as speeding and drunk driving, which are most likely to cause accidents during the holidays.

The Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism will ensure that tourist sites are fully equipped to serve visitors, both from Laos and abroad.

President Thongloun Sisoulith delivered a New Year message, encouraging the Laot to overcome the challenges currently facing Laos.

