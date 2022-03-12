Philippines logs 655 new COVID-19 cases
The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 655 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,670,177.
The DOH said a total of 57,441 people have died from COVID-19 complications since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.
The DOH has reported under 1,000 cases since March 2 as the Omicron wave, which peaked in mid-January, ebbed. The Philippines reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15, with 39,004 new cases.
The Philippines, with a population of around 110 million, has tested over 26.7 million people. (ANI/Xinhua)
