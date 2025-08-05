Philippines President recieves ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan

New Delhi [US], August 5 : Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr, who is on a five-day state visit to India, on Tuesday morning received a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present on the occasion.

This is the first visit by the President of the Southeast Asian country to India since he assumed office in 2022, marking a significant milestone, as his visit aligns with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

On Monday, the Philippines President met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the national capital.

"Delighted to call on President @bongbongmarcos of the Philippines this evening in Delhi at the start of his State Visit. Confident that his talks with PM @narendramodi tomorrow will significantly deepen our bilateral partnership," Jaishankar stated on X.

According to a post on X by the MEA, Marcos was welcomed with a warm reception by the Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita.

"Mabuhay, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.! President Bongbong Marcos has arrived in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India. Received by MoS Pabitra Margherita and accorded a warm welcome. India & the Philippines are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties. This visit will lead to further strengthening of India-Philippines relations," the MEA stated on X.

He was accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos and a high-level delegation, including several Ministers from his Cabinet.

Diplomatic relations between India and the Philippines were established in November 1949. Both countries have since developed a strong partnership across a broad spectrum of areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, maritime cooperation, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and digital technologies.

On Tuesday, he will lay a wreath at Rajghat, followed by talks with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House. Exchange of Memoranda of Understanding and Press Statements will take place thereafter.

The Philippines President will then meet Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda and thereafter President Droupadi Murmu. He will then travel to Bengaluru and meet Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot. His visit came following an invitation by PM Modi, an MEA statement stated on Thursday.

