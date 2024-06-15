"Pleased...": PM Modi after meeting UN chief Guterres on sidelines of G7 Summit

Apulia [Italy], June 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Italy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here on Friday night.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1801667581155361262

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Pleased to meet the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, in Italy."

Earlier, PM Modi met also US President Joe Biden and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

In a post on X, PM Modi expressed pleasure and wrote that it's always a pleasure to meet the US President.

"It's always a pleasure to meet @POTUS @JoeBiden. India and USA will keep working together to further global good," PM Modi said on X.

The G7 summit is being held from June 13-15 in Italy's Apulia region, where India has been invited as an 'outreach country', and has participation from the seven member countries, the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and France, as well as the European Union.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni received global leaders, including PM Modi, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others.

Italian Prime Minister Meloni had invited PM Modi to attend the 50th Summit of the Group of Seven (G7). It is India's 11th and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit.

Italy, which has invited PM Modi for the G7 Summit Outreach Sessions, is India's fourth-largest trading partner in the European Union, with bilateral trade currently standing at USD 15 billion.

The two countries have close and friendly relations and celebrated 75 years of diplomatic relations last year. On January 1, Italy assumed the G7 Presidency for the seventh time.

