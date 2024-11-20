PM Modi and other G20 leaders pose for a family photo at Summit

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], November 20 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other G20 leaders, gathered for a family photo at the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.

PM Modi also attended a session on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil, joined by prominent world leaders including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, World Bank President Ajay Banga, former European Commission Vice-President Kristalina Georgieva, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The family photo was taken during the G20 Summit, which commenced in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday.

🇮🇳 brings world leaders together for harnessing technology to foster a sustainable future!

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), featuring the gathering of world leaders, and wrote, "India brings world leaders together for harnessing technology to foster a sustainable future!"

"PM @narendramodi was joined by leaders @GiorgiaMeloni of Italy, @jonasgahrstore of Norway, @LMontenegrop of Portugal, @LawrenceWongST of Singapore & @sanchezcastejon of Spain, UNSG @antonioguterres, and Heads of WB Ajay Banga, IMF @KGeorgiev, WTO @NOIweala & WHO @DrTedros on the margins of the #G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio. The leaders emphasised the power of DPI, AI & data-driven governance in achieving the SDGs and transforming the lives of people globally," the post added.

PM @narendramodi participated in the 3rd Session of the #G20Brazil Summit on 'Sustainable Development and Energy Transition', in Rio today.

In another post, the MEA shared details of Prime Minister Modi's participation in the third session of the G20 Brazil Summit on 'Sustainable Development and Energy Transition' in Rio on Tuesday.

"PM Modi underlined the importance of accelerating efforts to ensure a cleaner, more sustainable future for all, including through mainstreaming 'Varanasi Principles on LiFE' and initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, One World-One Sun-One Grid, and the Global Bio-Fuel Alliance," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted on X.

Earlier, PM Modi held significant bilateral meetings and several interactions with global leaders. He shared updates on his discussions via X, highlighting engagements with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, US President Joe Biden, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The 2024 G20 Rio de Janeiro Summit, the ongoing meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20), is taking place in Rio de Janeiro from 18-19 November.

